The Capitals' explosive attack in the first period was more than enough for Lindgren to work with. He's picked up four wins over his last five appearances, giving up just 10 goals in that span. The 31-year-old netminder struggled early in the year, but he's turned things around as part of a bigger upswing by the Capitals as a whole. Lindgren is now 5-3-1 with a 2.90 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 10 appearances. Logan Thompson is likely to start in Anaheim on Friday, and with no back-to-back situations on the horizon, it's not immediately clear when Lindgren will get the nod again.