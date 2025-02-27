Charlie Lindgren News: Leaves ice first

Lindgren was the first goalie to exit the ice Thursday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus the Blues.

Lindgren is undefeated in regulation over his last three outings, posting a 2-0-1 record to go with a 3.64 GAA. Despite his strong run of form, the 31-year-old netminder has found himself playing second fiddle behind Logan Thompson, who has been seeing the bulk of the starts of late. Still, Lindgren should see more opportunities than most No. 2 goalies in the league.