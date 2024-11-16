Charlie Lindgren News: Light workload in victory

Lindgren made 17 saves on 19 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

After losing three of his last four outings, Lindgren got back on the right track Friday by helping the Caps snap Colorado's three-game win streak. Washington has done a great job defending in front of Lindgren -- in four of eight starts, he's faced fewer than 21 shots on goal. Overall, the American netminder is 4-4-0 with an .897 save percentage and a 2.66 GAA while splitting time in the crease with Logan Thompson.