Charlie Lindgren News: Light workload in victory
Lindgren turned aside 20 of 21 shots Friday in a 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Lindgren and the Capitals set a new franchise record Friday by winning their eighth consecutive road game. The 30-year-old has won three straight games during Washington's current six-game point streak (5-0-1), and he only has one loss over six appearances since Nov. 8. Lindgren is up to an 8-5-0 record, .897 save percentage and 2.80 GAA through 13 starts while splitting time in the crease with Logan Thompson.
