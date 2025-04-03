Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren News: Needed in relief Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 7:53am

Lindgren turned aside 17 of 19 shots after replacing Logan Thompson (upper body) to begin the second period of Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Neither Washington goalie saw much success in this one, but the loss went on Thompson's ledger. Lindgren has allowed three goals or fewer in all seven of his outings since the beginning of March, going 4-2-0 with a 2.54 GAA and .898 save percentage over that span while working in a timeshare with Thompson. Lindgren's workload would be set to increase dramatically if the other netminder's injury proves to be serious.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now