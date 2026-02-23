Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren News: Removed from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Lindgren (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

As expected, Lindgren will be available for Wednesday's home matchup against Philadelphia following a four-game absence. He has gone 8-6-3 this season with one shutout, a 3.37 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 18 appearances.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
