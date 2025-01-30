Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren News: Saddled with loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Lindgren turned aside 30 of 34 shots faced during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

Lindgren kept the Capitals in it long enough to force the overtime frame, but was hung out to dry on Thomas Chabot's overtime-winning tally. With Washington employing a fairly rigid split in netminding assignments between Lindgren and Logan Thompson, the 31-year-old is likely to find himself next in action on Feb. 4 against the Panthers.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now