Charlie Lindgren News: Saddled with loss

Lindgren turned aside 30 of 34 shots faced during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

Lindgren kept the Capitals in it long enough to force the overtime frame, but was hung out to dry on Thomas Chabot's overtime-winning tally. With Washington employing a fairly rigid split in netminding assignments between Lindgren and Logan Thompson, the 31-year-old is likely to find himself next in action on Feb. 4 against the Panthers.