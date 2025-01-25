Charlie Lindgren News: Set to face Vancouver
Lindgren is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Lindgren will make his second straight start after earning a 22-save shutout over Seattle on Thursday. He's 11-8-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 22 outings. Logan Thompson will then get the nod Tuesday in Calgary. The Canucks are tied for 23rd in goals per game with 2.81.
