Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren News: Set to face Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Lindgren is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren will make his second straight start after earning a 22-save shutout over Seattle on Thursday. He's 11-8-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 22 outings. Logan Thompson will then get the nod Tuesday in Calgary. The Canucks are tied for 23rd in goals per game with 2.81.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now