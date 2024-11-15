Charlie Lindgren News: Set to start Friday

Lindgren is expected to start on the road against Colorado on Friday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Lindgren has lost his past two starts and has surrendered three goals in each of his last four appearances. Those recent struggles have dropped him to 3-4-0 with a 2.76 GAA and an .897 save percentage through seven outings in 2024-25. Lindgren will have a difficult time rebounding against the Avalanche, who are tied for 10th offensively with 3.47 goals per game and figure to be even more dangerous because Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) is set to return Friday.