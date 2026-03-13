Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren News: Sharp in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Lindgren turned aside 29 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Washington was out-shot 30-22, but Lindgren was able to steal a road win by slamming the door shut after allowing a Sam Carrick goal early in the first period. It was the first time Lindgren had given up fewer than three goals in an outing since Dec. 3, and on the season the veteran netminder is 9-7-3 with a 3.29 GAA and .886 save percentage.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
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