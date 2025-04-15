Charlie Lindgren News: Sharp in win over Islanders

Lindgren stopped 32 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Lindgren has alternated wins and losses over his last five games, but this was his first really good performance in that span. The netminder only gave up a fluky goal midway through the third period that went in off a teammate. This win got him to the 20-win mark for the second year in a row -- Lindgren is 20-14-3 with a 2.73 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 39 appearances. The Capitals close the regular season with a favorable matchup Thursday versus the Penguins.