Charlie Lindgren News: Slated to start Thursday

Lindgren was the first goaltender off the ice at practice and is expected to be in the home crease versus Minnesota on Thursday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Lindgren has lost three of his last four starts, giving the 31-year-old netminder a 10-8-0 record to go with a 2.69 GAA and an .898 save percentage. While he has been splitting the net with Logan Thompson on a fairly even basis, Thompson's stats are far superior, as he is 15-2-2 in 2024-25. The Wild are averaging 2.95 goals per game this season.