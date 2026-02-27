Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren News: Starter for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Lindgren will patrol the visiting crease in Montreal on Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Lindgren will make his first start since Jan. 29, when he stopped 18 shots in a 4-3 win in Detroit. Lindgren is 8-6-3 with a 3.37 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 18 outings this season. The Canadiens are fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.45 goals per game in 2025-26.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Lindgren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Lindgren See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
22 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
26 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
34 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
34 days ago