Charlie Lindgren News: Starting in Detroit
Lindgren will defend the road net versus the Red Wings on Sunday, according to Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site.
Lindgren will get the second half of Washington's back-to-back after Logan Thompson played in Saturday's 5-2 win over Toronto. The 31-year-old Lindgren has a 10-7-0 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 17 appearances this season. Detroit ranks 30th in the league with 2.54 goals per game in 2024-25.
