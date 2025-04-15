Charlie Lindgren News: Starting on Long Island

Lindgren will patrol the road blue paint Tuesday against the Islanders, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Lindgren is 1-2-0 with a 3.89 GAA and an .848 save percentage across his last three outings. It's unclear if Logan Thompson (upper body) will be available for the start of the postseason, so Lindgren will look to clean up his game Tuesday against a New York squad that has generated 2.75 goals per game in 2024-25, which ranks 25th in the NHL. Lindgren is 1-2-0 across three career appearances against the Islanders.