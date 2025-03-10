Charlie Lindgren News: Stops 30 shots in win
Lindgren saved 30 of the 32 shots he saw in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Despite allowing two of the first four goals of the game, Lindgren tended a clean third period to help guide the Capitals to Sunday's win. The 31-year-old netminder is up to a 15-10-3 record with a .899 save percentage and a 2.64 GAA. Lindgren has won four of his last five outings and has benefitted from the Caps' success this season. Despite playing behind Logan Thompson on Washington's depth chart, Lindgren is a great streaming option in all formats to deploy for a spot start. The Capitals play three games this week so Lindgren is likely to defend the crease in one of those outings.
