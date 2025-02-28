Charlie Lindgren News: Subpar outing Thursday

Lindgren stopped 14 of 18 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blues. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 1:55 left in the third period.

Lindgren had won his previous two starts, but he never got it going Thursday and suffered his first loss in regulation since Jan. 25, when he stopped 23 of 25 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Canucks. Lindgren has been rotating between the pipes with Logan Thompson and has posted a 3-2-1 record with a 2.84 GAA and a .884 save percentage across his last six outings. He should continue to see a decent amount of opportunities between the posts going forward.