Charlie Lindgren News: Surrenders four goals in loss

Lindgren allowed four goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Lindgren took his first loss in four appearances in April, though he's allowed 12 goals on 87 shots in that span. The 31-year-old gave up a pair in the first period, and the Capitals' offense didn't have a comeback in them even with Alex Ovechkin setting the all-time goals record with his 895th career tally at 7:26 of the second period. Lindgren slipped to 18-13-3 with a 2.71 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 36 appearances this season. Logan Thompson (upper body) has been out for the last two games, and Lindgren will continue to see a heavy workload until Thompson is healthy again.