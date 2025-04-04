Charlie Lindgren News: Tending twine Friday

Lindgren will be between the home pipes versus Chicago on Friday, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Lindgren will replace the injured Logan Thompson (upper body) as the Capitals' No. 1 goaltender in the short-term. Lindgren is 17-12-3 with one shutout, a 2.66 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 34 appearances in 2024-25. The Blackhawks are tied for 27th in NHL scoring this season, generating 2.69 goals per game.