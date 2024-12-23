Fantasy Hockey
Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren News: Tending twine in Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Lindgren will patrol the road crease Monday against the Bruins, according to Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site.

Lindgren made 24 saves on 25 shots in a 3-1 win over Carolina on Friday. The 31-year-old has allowed just six goals on 103 shots (.942 save percentage, 1.50 GAA) through four appearances in December, going 3-1-0 in that span. Lindgren has a favorable matchup against a Boston team that ranks 28th in the NHL with 2.60 goals per game.

