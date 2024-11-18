Charlie Lindgren News: Tending twine Monday

Lindgren will defend the cage on the road versus Utah on Monday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren takes the second game of the Caps' back-to-back after Logan Thompson started versus Vegas on Sunday. It's been a middling start to the campaign for the 30-year-old Lindgren, as he is 4-4-0 with a 2.66 GAA and .897 save percentage through eight appearances. Meanwhile, Thompson is undefeated in regulation, going 8-0-1 in nine contests. While the duo have been splitting the workload, Lindgren could be in danger of conceding more starts to Thompson as the season progresses.