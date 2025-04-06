Fantasy Hockey
Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Lindgren will defend the road net against the Islanders on Sunday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Lindgren is coming off a 19-save effort in Friday's 5-3 win over Chicago. He has posted a record of 18-12-3 with one shutout, a 2.67 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 35 appearances this season. Lindgren will be Washington's No. 1 netminder until Logan Thompson (upper body) is ready to return to the lineup. The Islanders sit 25th in the league with 2.72 goals per game in 2024-25.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
