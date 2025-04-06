Charlie Lindgren News: Tending twine Sunday

Lindgren will defend the road net against the Islanders on Sunday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Lindgren is coming off a 19-save effort in Friday's 5-3 win over Chicago. He has posted a record of 18-12-3 with one shutout, a 2.67 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 35 appearances this season. Lindgren will be Washington's No. 1 netminder until Logan Thompson (upper body) is ready to return to the lineup. The Islanders sit 25th in the league with 2.72 goals per game in 2024-25.