Charlie Lindgren News: Tending twine Thursday

Lindgren will guard the home goal versus Carolina on Thursday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren has taken over as the Capitals' No. 1 goaltender as Logan Thompson is out of action with an upper-body injury. Lindgren will make his third straight start and is 1-1-0 since replacing Thompson, allowing seven goals on only 44 shots (.841 save percentage). Overall, Lindgren is 18-13-3 with a 2.71 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 36 appearances in 2024-25. The Hurricanes are generating 3.21 goals per game this season, ninth in the NHL.