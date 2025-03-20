Fantasy Hockey
Charlie Lindgren News: Third win in last four starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Lindgren made 27 saves, including 14 in the third period, in a 3-2 victory over the Flyers on Thursday.

The Caps were up 3-0 heading into the third, and while the Flyers managed two goals, the game was never in doubt. Lindgren has won three of his last four starts, and he's allowed just nine goals in that span. Logan Thompson continues to get a few more starts than Lindgren, but the 31-year-old Minnesotan continues to produce solid fantasy numbers. He's 16-11-3 with a 2.63 GAA and .901 save percentage in 31 starts.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
