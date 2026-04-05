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Charlie Lindgren News: Torched in loss to Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Lindgren stopped 24 of 32 shots in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Rangers.

Lindgren was playing for the first time since March 12, and the rust showed after serving as Logan Thompson's understudy for 10 straight games. This is a tough game for the Capitals to drop, as it makes their path to the playoffs that much tougher, and it will likely lead to Lindgren returning to the pine for at least three of the last four regular-season games. Lindgren is down to 9-8-3 with a 3.52 GAA and an .879 save percentage over 21 appearances this season. The Capitals' next game is Wednesday in Toronto.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
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