Charlie Lindgren News: Valient effort in loss

Lindgren stopped 30 of 33 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to New Jersey.

Lindgren allowed just one goal at even strength, but New Jersey's lethal power play cashed in twice Saturday. The Devils rank second in the NHL in power-play percentage, so Lindgren can hardly be faulted for his performance. The Minnesota native has been solid overall this season -- he hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game since his first appearance of the campaign. The 30-year-old is sporting a 5-5-0 record, .901 save percentage and 2.64 GAA through 10 outings while splitting starts between the pipes with Logan Thompson.