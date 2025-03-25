Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charlie McAvoy headshot

Charlie McAvoy Injury: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

McAvoy (shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday.

Interim head coach Joe Sacco said "It's good for the morale of the team to have him around...He's progressing the way he should be right now. He's not pushing himself any more than he has to. When he's available he'll be in the lineup. When he's ready." This suggests that McAvoy at least has a chance to return prior to the end of the season. The Bruins were six points out of a playoff spot at the start of play Tuesday, so it's unlikely they'll be making the postseason. However, fantasy managers who have McAvoy on injured reserve may want to hold on a little longer to see if he can contribute late in the season.

Charlie McAvoy
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now