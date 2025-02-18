Charlie McAvoy Injury: Ruled out against Canada

McAvoy (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Team USA's clash with Canada on Thursday.

McAvoy is continuing to be evaluated by both Team USA and the Bruins, leaving his availability against the Ducks on Saturday in doubt. The 27-year-old blueliner was sidelined for seven games in mid-January and now faces the potential of being back on the shelf after just five games back in the Bruins' lineup. For the Americans, Jake Sanderson figures to remain in the lineup with McAvoy on the shelf.