Charlie McAvoy Injury: Status uncertain for Thursday

McAvoy was admitted to Massachussetts General Hospital due to an upper-body injury, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe on Monday.

McAvoy's availability for the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game Thursday against Team Canada is seemingly now in question. The Americans are dealing with a few injuries, and when asked about the statuses of the sidelined players, head coach Mike Sullivan said "We'll probably have more information tomorrow." McAvoy should be considered day-to-day at this time.