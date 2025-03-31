Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charlie McAvoy headshot

Charlie McAvoy Injury: Still no timeline

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

McAvoy (shoulder) fully participated in Monday's practice, but there is still no timeline for his return to the lineup. Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

McAvoy has missed the last 17 games but appears to be progressing. It's still unclear if he will return before the end of the regular season, though that could be a possibility if he continues to improve. McAvoy has compiled seven goals, 23 points, 98 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and 89 hits in 50 appearances this season.

Charlie McAvoy
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now