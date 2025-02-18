Charlie McAvoy Injury: Undergoing additional testing

McAvoy (upper body) is still undergoing additional tests, raising doubts regarding his availability against Canada on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

McAvoy was held out of Monday's clash with Sweden, with Jake Sanderson stepping into the lineup in his stead. If McAvoy can't go against the Canadians on Thursday, the focus will turn to the Bruins, who will be hoping McAvoy's upper-body issue isn't a long-term problem and that he'll be available when they face Anaheim on Saturday.