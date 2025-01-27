Charlie McAvoy Injury: Will remain sidelined Tuesday

McAvoy (upper body) won't be available for Tuesday's game in Buffalo, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

McAvoy practiced in a regular jersey Monday, but he'll be unavailable for at least one more game due to his upper-body injury. He won't travel with the Bruins to Buffalo, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available later in the week, when Boston has home matchups against Winnipeg on Thursday and against the Rangers on Saturday.