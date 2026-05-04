Charlie McAvoy News: Date set for in-person hearing
McAvoy will have an in-person hearing at the NHL Office on May 11 for slashing Buffalo's Zach Benson.
After discussions of McAvoy having an in-person hearing for his slashing penalty in Game 6 of Boston's series against the Sabres, it has been officially slated for May 11. Depending on the results, the 28-year-old blueliner could face a six-game suspension or more to open the 2026-27 campaign. The Bruins will have to adjust in his absence, as McAvoy had a career year offensively with 11 goals and 61 points across 69 regular-season games.
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