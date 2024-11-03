Charlie McAvoy News: Ends drought with helper

McAvoy logged an assist, seven shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

McAvoy started the season with three points over the first two games before going ice cold. His helper Sunday ended a 10-game slump on offense, though the lack of scoring hasn't cost him his spot on the first pairing or top power-play unit. The blueliner has collected four points, 24 shots on net, 21 hits, 19 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 appearances.