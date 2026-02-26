Charlie McAvoy News: Game-time call against Jackets

McAvoy will be a game-time decision versus Columbus on Thursday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

According to head coach Marco Sturm, the expectation is that McAvoy will suit up Thursday, but there hasn't been a final decision yet. As such, fantasy managers will need to take a wait-and-see approach to utilizing the defenseman against the Blue Jackets. If McAvoy does decide to sit, it would likely open up power-play minutes for Mason Lohrei.