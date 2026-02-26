Charlie McAvoy News: Game-time call against Jackets
McAvoy will be a game-time decision versus Columbus on Thursday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.
According to head coach Marco Sturm, the expectation is that McAvoy will suit up Thursday, but there hasn't been a final decision yet. As such, fantasy managers will need to take a wait-and-see approach to utilizing the defenseman against the Blue Jackets. If McAvoy does decide to sit, it would likely open up power-play minutes for Mason Lohrei.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie McAvoy See More
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions19 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 422 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break25 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming30 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie McAvoy See More