Charlie McAvoy News: Gathers helper

McAvoy produced an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

McAvoy has seven helpers over his last 11 contests. The 27-year-old has found a little more consistency, though his assist Thursday was his first since the holiday break. The defenseman is up to 17 points, 80 shots on net, 72 hits, 65 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 40 outings as a strong all-around blueliner with the potential to pick up the pace on offense in the second half.