Charlie McAvoy News: Generates assist in loss

McAvoy posted an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

McAvoy has three points over his last three contests. The 26-year-old has earned all of those points against the Blues, but he'll have to find a way to contribute against other opponents since the teams' season series is over. McAvoy is at three goals, four assists, 36 shots on net, 34 hits, 27 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 19 outings this season. He's still playing in a large role on the first pairing, but the Bruins' poor offense (2.47 goals per game) has had a noticeable negative impact on McAvoy's production.