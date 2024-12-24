Charlie McAvoy News: Hands out assist in win
McAvoy notched an assist, four hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
McAvoy is on a five-game assist streak. The 27-year-old has struggled to be consistent on offense for much of the season, but this stretch is a reason to be optimistic about his performance moving forward. The defenseman is up to a total of 16 points, 65 hits, 58 blocked shots, 72 shots on goal and 38 PIM through 36 appearances.
