Charlie McAvoy News: Opens scoring on power play

McAvoy scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

This was McAvoy's second game back after he missed seven contests due to an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old defenseman had the opening tally Saturday, scoring at 10:21 of the first period for a short-lived lead, though the Bruins would rebound over the balance of the game. McAvoy is now at six goals, 21 points, 92 shots on net, 86 hits, 78 blocked shots and 46 PIM through 47 appearances this season. He's on pace for his lowest point total in four years, but he remains in a top-pairing role.