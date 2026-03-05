Charlie McAvoy News: Pair of points in loss
McAvoy scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.
McAvoy's nine-game point streak was snapped by the Penguins on Tuesday, but he bounced back with a multi-point effort. the 28-year-old defenseman is up to six goals, 43 points, 73 shots on net, 57 hits, 89 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 49 appearances this season. McAvoy continues to see top-pairing minutes and ice time in all situations, and that's unlikely to change as long as he can stay healthy.
