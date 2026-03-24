Charlie McAvoy headshot

Charlie McAvoy News: Points in 19 of last 21 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

McAvoy scored a power-play goal in a 4-2 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

McAvoy was credited with the goal after David Pastrnak's one-timer hit off the defender's skate as he jumped to avoid the shot. The goal cut the score to 3-2 early in the third period, but Boston couldn't muster the tying goal. It was McAvoy's 10th goal of the season. It's the third time in nine seasons that he has reached double digits in goals. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games, and he's been held off the score sheet just twice in his last 21 games (seven goals, 18 assists). His consistency is fantasy gold. McAvoy has 54 points in 59 games this season; that's just two points from his career mark (56 points; 2021-22).

Charlie McAvoy
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie McAvoy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie McAvoy See More
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
NHL
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Corey Abbott
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
14 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
19 days ago