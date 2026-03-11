Charlie McAvoy headshot

Charlie McAvoy News: Pots OT winner Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

McAvoy scored the overtime winner in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Kings.

The 28-year-old blueliner took a feed from David Pastrnak as he charged toward the Los Angeles net and beat Darcy Kuemper on his backhand just 39 seconds into the extra frame. It was McAvoy's first game-winning goal of the season, and it continued a hot streak that has seen him rack up five goals and 21 points over the last 18 games dating back to Jan. 13.

Charlie McAvoy
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
