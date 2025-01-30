Charlie McAvoy News: Returning against Jets

McAvoy (upper body) will be back in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

McAvoy looks set to return from a seven-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body injury. Prior to his absence, the blueliner was stuck in a 19-game goal drought but was still able to chip in 10 helpers over that stretch. In addition to linking up with Mason Lohrei on the Bruins' top pairing, McAvoy should reclaim his spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.