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Charlie McAvoy News: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

McAvoy has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets for rest purposes, Adam Pellerin of NESN reports.

The Bruins have clinched a spot in the playoffs, so McAvoy is one of several players who will rest during the team's penultimate regular-season matchup. Regardless of whether McAvoy suits up against the Devils on Tuesday, he should be ready for the start of the playoffs. Across 68 regular-season games this year, he's recorded 11 goals, 50 assists, 124 blocked shots, 79 hits and 62 PIM while averaging 24:29 of ice time.

Charlie McAvoy
Boston Bruins
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