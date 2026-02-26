Charlie McAvoy headshot

Charlie McAvoy News: Set to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

McAvoy (not injury related) is expected to play Thursday versus the Blue Jackets, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

McAvoy was probable to play after returning from the Olympics, and his presence on the ice for warmups essentially confirms that. The 28-year-old should see top-pairing minutes and power-play time.

Charlie McAvoy
Boston Bruins
