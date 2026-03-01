Charlie McAvoy News: Tallies lone goal in loss

McAvoy scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

McAvoy extended his point streak to nine games with the third-period tally. He has two goals and 10 assists during the streak. The top-pairing blueliner has amassed five goals, 41 points, 69 shots on net, 56 hits, 87 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 47 appearances this season. He's on pace to get back to the 50-point mark after missing it in each of the previous two campaigns.