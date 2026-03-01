Charlie McAvoy News: Tallies lone goal in loss
McAvoy scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.
McAvoy extended his point streak to nine games with the third-period tally. He has two goals and 10 assists during the streak. The top-pairing blueliner has amassed five goals, 41 points, 69 shots on net, 56 hits, 87 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 47 appearances this season. He's on pace to get back to the 50-point mark after missing it in each of the previous two campaigns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie McAvoy See More
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions22 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 425 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break28 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming33 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th33 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie McAvoy See More