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Charlie McAvoy News: Tenth NHL defender to 50 helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 6:13pm

McAvoy picked up an assist Saturday in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

It was his 50th assist of the season. McAvoy is the 10th NHL defenseman with at least 50 assists this year. He's the first to do it in a Bruins uniform since Hall of Famer Ray Bourque had 62 in 1995-96.

Charlie McAvoy
Boston Bruins
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