Charlie McAvoy News: Two-point effort Tuesday
McAvoy scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.
The 26-year-old defenseman played a big role in the Bruins' third-period comeback from a 2-0 deficit, scoring the tying goal midway through the final frame before setting up David Pastrnak for the game-winner with 1:47 left on the clock. McAvoy had just one point, an assist, over the prior 14 games, so Tuesday's performance could signal that he's finally ready to emerge from hibernation.
