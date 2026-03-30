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Charlie McAvoy News: Two points in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

McAvoy scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

The Bruins did all their scoring in the third period as they erased a 3-0 deficit, and McAvoy got the comeback started when he snapped a shot from the blue line through traffic to beat Jet Greaves. The 28-year-old defenseman has established a new career high with 57 points (11 goals, 46 assists) on the season thanks to a blistering March that has seen him pile up six goals and 16 points in 14 games.

Charlie McAvoy
Boston Bruins
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