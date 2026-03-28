Charlie Stramel Injury: Season ends with broken ankle

Stramel sustained a broken ankle Saturday in Michigan State University's 4-3 overtime loss in the NCAA quarterfinals versus the University of Wisconsin, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

The injury essentially guarantees that Stramel won't play again this season. The 21-year-old still has a decision to make, as the Wild hold his signing rights, which expire Aug. 15. That will give him a little over four months to reach a deal with the Wild or become an unrestricted free agent. He had 44 points in 36 outings in his senior year, up from 27 points in 37 contests last season, so he's certainly shown enough growth year-over-year.